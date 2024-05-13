S’wak developing online app to facilitate application for native status, says minister

KUCHING (May 13): The Sarawak government is developing an online app called the ‘Sarawak Native Recognition Application System’ to facilitate those applying for native status, said Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department Dato Sri John Sikie Tayai.

He revealed the app will be made available on the Sarawak government portal sometime next year.

He pointed out that as of now, all applications to be recognised as Bumiputera Sarawak (native) status are made at any district or sub-district office in the state since the implementation of the Interpretation (Amendment) Ordinance 2022 effective Nov 1, 2023.

“In the period from Nov 2023 to April 2024, a total of 1,646 applications to be recognised as Bumiputera Sarawak have been received and considered by the Sarawak Bumiputera Recognition Committee. Of that total, 1,338 or 81.29 per cent of applications were approved.

“The decision and Certificate of Recognition as Bumiputera Sarawak have been submitted to the relevant district or sub-district office in stages to be presented to the applicants involved,” he said in his ministerial winding-up speech at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly today.

He also said the eligibility requirements for an individual to be recognised as Bumiputera Sarawak are the applicant is a Malaysian citizen; a biological child born to one of the natives of Sarawak; and one of the applicant’s biological parents must be Bumiputera Sarawak.

On another matter, he said there are currentl 7,592 individuals appointed to various Ketua Masyarakat and Ketua Kaum (KMKK) positions in Sarawak.

He revealed they comprise 41 Temenggong, 88 Pemanca, 542 Penghulu and 6,921 Ketua Kaum.

In addition, there are 6,921 secretary positions for the Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK) and an estimated 72,000 JKKK members throughout Sarawak.

“The total financial implications involved in the payment of community leaders’ salary, Ketua Kaum allowance, secretary allowance, attendance allowance and JKKK meeting management is as much as RM135.9 million per year,” he said.