Two clam collectors found after going missing for a night in Kota Samarahan

KUCHING: Two men reported missing after they went to collect clams in Kota Samarahan on Sunday, have been found safe.

According to Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), a search and rescue operation was conducted today at a location frequented by the two men.

“At about 11.40am today, the two victims were successfully located by the rescue teams at a river located about one kilometre away from the Bomba Control Post,” it said in a statement.

Bomba said 54-year-old Kawi Entinggi and 42-year-old Adi Alet were believed to have been stranded due to the high tide.

They were fatigued but were unhurt, the statement said.

The men have been transferred to Sarawak Heart Centre for a medical check-up.

A missing person report was lodged after both men failed to return home on Sunday and could not be contacted as they did not bring their mobile phones along.