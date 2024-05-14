Abd Karim: National parks, nature reserves continue to be visitors’ most preferred ecotourism destinations

KUCHING (May 14): National parks and nature reserves in Sarawak have continued to be the most preferred ecotourism destinations for both domestic and foreign visitors, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister said as of March 2024, visitor arrivals to national parks and nature reserves have increased to 99,364 visitors as compared to 95,897 visitors in the same period in March 2023.

“Out of this figure, 23,718 are foreigners and 75,646 domestics,” he said when winding up his ministerial speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting here today.

Abdul Karim said Semenggoh Nature Reserve, Wind Cave Nature Reserve, Fairy Cave Nature Reserve, Bako National Park, Niah National Park and Gunung Mulu National Park were the most popular parks.

On a related matter, Abdul Karim said the final decision on the archaeological heritage of Niah National Park’s Caves Complex for Unesco World Heritage Site status under the Cultural Heritage Category will be announced during the World Heritage Committee Conference in July this year.

“There is a prevailing sense of optimism that Niah Caves will secure this prestigious designation, following in the footsteps of Gunung Mulu National Park, thereby further boosting tourism in the region.”

On Sarawak Delta Geopark (SDGp), Abdul Karim said there are plans for the sixth national geopark to attain the Unesco Global Geopark status.

“My ministry is actively involved in the Technical Working Groups for Geotourism Product Development and Promotion.

“Collaborative efforts with Tourism Malaysia in developing SDGp as a tourism destination have led to the development and promotion of 37 tourism packages for SDGp and Gawai 2024. These packages, showcasing geological, biological, and cultural heritage, have seen promising sales and revenue,” he added.

He said one of the objectives of SDGp was to empower and engage local communities in geotourism, aiming to enhance their well-being while simultaneously conserving the environment and heritage.

“Capacity building programmes are planned to enhance the knowledge and skills of local operators and guides.

“Various community development initiatives are in the pipeline, such as tourism and conservation awareness campaigns, craft-making workshops, hospitality and service quality, health and safety, event management training, and nature-based guiding programmes,” he said.

He pointed out that the Sarawak Museum Department had made a significant contribution to the Sarawak Delta Geopark Project where it is currently one of the agencies for the Committee on Heritage and Scientific Conservation in compiling scientific data related to culture and heritage in Sarawak Delta Geopark areas in preparation for the dossier application for Unesco Global Geoparks.