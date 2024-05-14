Abd Karim: Negotiations on Sarawak’s special rights in tourism matters still ongoing

KUCHING (May 14): The Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts will continue to actively pursue the proposal to amend Item 25A of the Federal Constitution, its minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said.

He said negotiations between the Sarawak and federal government on asserting its rights as stipulated under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) to include tourism matters are still ongoing.

“We will work together with the Deputy Minister of the Premier’s Department (Law, MA63 and Federal-State Relation) and the State Attorney-General Chambers to ensure that Sarawak gains special rights and position regarding tourism matters as agreed under MA63,” he said in his ministerial winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting today.

Later at a press conference, Abdul Karim said the state will take its time on the negotiations as the ministry is already working closely with the federal Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac).

“We do not have any issues on this subject matter. Whether it is your rights or our rights, we will not make this to be a problem between us.

“At the end of the day, we want tourism to thrive whether it is Peninsular Malaysia or Sarawak,” he said.

He said his ministry and its federal counterpart have a very close relationship to boost the tourism industry in Sarawak.

“As it is, Motac is also helping us, so it is a very close relationship down here. That is why we are not really making a very big issue out of it, and we will still work together.

“It’s just that we need to streamline the law to empower the state to have bigger rights,” he said.

He said once negotiation for tourism to be included in the Concurrent List of the Federal Constitution has been finalised, this would enable the state to have more empowerment.

“There are a few things we could do such as introducing our own tourist guides, which are currently under Motac,” he said.