Abd Karim: Teaching Science, Maths in English at secondary level the way forward

KUCHING (May 14): Sarawak’s decision to begin teaching Science and Mathematics in secondary schools from 2026 is the way forward, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president opined a major problem with Malaysia’s education sector is that many graduates of local institutions are not proficient in the English language.

“The learning of English, apart from French and Mandarin, has always been encouraged as all these are international languages.

“So, you should not just put these international languages aside and I am very happy to see Sarawak is embarking along that line. This is the way forward,” the Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister told a press conference at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly today.

He pointed out English is an important medium of communication with foreign countries for trade and other purposes.

Yesterday, Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn told the august House that Sarawak secondary schools will begin teaching Science and Mathematics in English starting 2026.

This follows the introduction of Sarawak’s dual language programme (DLP) for Science and Mathematics beginning with Primary 1 pupils in 2020.