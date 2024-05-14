Abdul Karim: Sarawak expects around 4 mln visitor arrivals this year

KUCHING (May 14): Sarawak is expected to record around four million visitor arrivals this year, said Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said this projection will bring in an estimated RM10.19 billion in tourism revenue, contributing to 7.25 per cent to Sarawak’s gross domestic product (GDP).

“From January to April 2024, visitor arrivals to Sarawak showed an increase of 25.46 per cent, jumping from 1.3 million from the same corresponding period in 2023 to 1.62 million.

“This generated an estimated RM4.17 billion, an increase of 27.43 per cent as compared to 2023 with RM3.27 billion in tourism receipts,” he said in his ministerial winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting here today.

He said the tourism industry is expected to continue its recovery throughout the year as both local and foreign visitors return.

“By the end of 2024, the industry is expected to reach around 90 per cent of its pre-pandemic levels.

“This is in line with the United Nations Tourism Organisation (UNTO) World Tourism Barometer prediction of 85 per cent recovery rate in 2023,” he said.

For last year, Abdul Karim said Sarawak received 3.92 million visitors, an increase of 93.82 per cent compared to the same period in 2022.

He said this has generated RM9.99 billion in tourism revenue, an increase of 101.41 per cent which contributed about 7.11 per cent to Sarawak’s gross domestic product (GDP).

He also said that visitor arrivals to the state accounted for about 20 per cent of Malaysia’s visitor arrivals in 2023.