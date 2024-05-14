Apex court in Kuching upholds ex-fishmonger’s death sentence for 2014 slaying of British medical students

KUCHING (May 14): The Federal Court here today upheld the death sentence imposed on a former fishmonger convicted of murdering two British medical students 10 years ago.

A three-member bench unanimously dismissed Zulkipli Abdullah’s application to review his death sentence under the Revision of Sentence of Death and Imprisonment for Natural Life (Temporary Jurisdiction of the Federal Court) Act 2023.

Zulkipli, now 33, was convicted in 2015 of murdering Aidan Brunger and Neil Dalton, both 22, in front of a budget hotel at Abell Road here between 4.10am and 4.15am on Aug 6, 2014.

He was sentenced to death by the High Court under Section 302 of the Penal Code, and the decision was upheld by the Court of Appeal and Federal Court.

In her submission today, deputy public prosecutor Datin Asmah Musa argued that Zulkipli’s death sentence should be affirmed because the killings were done “in such a gruesome, heinous, savage, vicious, violent and brutal manner, clearly demonstrating a blatant disregard for the sanctity of human life”.

She said the offence was premeditated involving the use of a knife and committed out of anger against the two victims, who were strangers to Zulkipli.

The three-member bench comprised Datuk Rhodzariah Bujang, Datuk Nordin Hassan and Datuk Hanipah Farikullah.

Based on the facts of the case, Zulkipli and his friends were driving in the city centre after a night of drinking when they spotted Brunger and Dalton, who were fourth-year medical students from Newcastle University attached at Sarawak General Hospital here as part of their internship.

Declaring his intent to ‘test his strength’, Zulkipli pursued and violently attacked the men, fatally stabbing them despite attempts by his friends to stop him.

After the attack, Zulkipli had the blood-stained knife cleaned and told one friend, ‘Pisau ini baru cucuk orang putih’ (this knife has just stabbed White foreigners).

Representing Zulkipli in court today was assigned counsel Candida Entri.