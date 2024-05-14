Clash of two cities shines spotlight on VAR

KUCHING (May 14): Kuching City Football Club (KCFC) kicked off its 2024 Super League campaign by coming from behind to force Kuala Lumpur Football Club (KL FC) to a 1-1 draw at the Cheras Stadium Kuala Lumpur on Sunday night.

However, the talking point of the match was two critical decisions taken by the referee via Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Skipper Paulo Josue struck from outside the box to take KL FC into the lead in the 13th minute. The first VAR incident occurred two minutes later when referee K. Logeswaran had to cancel a goal by Kuching’s Yuki Tanigawa.

The controversial decision did not deter the visitors who continued to pile on the pressure. They were soon rewarded with a 19th minute equaliser by import star Pedro Henrique Cortes.

In the 34th minute, KL FC’s Adrijan Rudovic was issued a yellow card following a dangerous tackle on Jordan Minta. However, Logeswaran quickly revised the punishment to a red card upon consulting VAR. The decision reduced Kuala Lumpur to 10 men for the rest of the match.

The draw earned KCFC its first point in the new season. Head coach Aidil Sharin Sahak was satisfied with the result against an opponent which lined up many seasoned players.

“The start is pretty good for us with this draw because we are a new team without a good budget. We need to give them time, we need to be patient and give them support.

“It wasn’t easy to face KL FC who are lined up with many experienced players,” Aidil said in the post-match press conference.

He was pleased with the spirit displayed by his players who are mostly new to the team.

“We created some chances at goal but it was unfortunate that we didn’t finish well. The team needs time to gel and l believe they will get better and better after each match,” Aidil added.

Meanwhile, he is expecting another tough match when they next take on Sri Pahang FC on Tuesday.

“Pahang is another team which is targeting a top three finish. They have a good strike force and we hope that we can bring back three of our key players to strengthen the squad,” he said.