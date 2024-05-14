Cop succeeds in appealing against one conviction, sentence

KOTA KINABALU (May 14): A senior police officer, who was convicted of two corruption charges, won his appeal at the Court of Appeal here on Tuesday for one of his convictions and sentences.

Yugeswaran A/L Surinaraina, 34, succeeded in his appeal to quash his conviction and sentence for the first charge. For the second charge, the jail sentence of two years plus RM10,000 fine, in default, four months’ imprisonment was affirmed.

This was Yugeswaran’s last appeal resort after he lost his first bid to appeal against his conviction and sentences at a High Court here on October 15, 2021.

His appeal was heard before Justice Datuk Ravinthran A/L N. Paramaguru, who sat together with Justices Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali and Datuk Dr Choo Kah Sing.

On May 14, 2019, Yugeswaran was found guilty by a Sessions Court for two charges under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

The lower court imposed a total of four years’ jail and a total of RM20,000 fine, in default, four months’ imprisonment for both his charges and the jail sentences were ordered to be served concurrently.

On the first count, Yugeswaran, who was a police inspector and an investigating officer in a cheating case, had allegedly received RM2,000 from a man as an inducement to make Yugeswaran’s subordinate officer quiet pertaining to an alleged syabu abuse by the man’s son, who was also being investigated for cheating.

The alleged offence took place at Bandar Sandakan police station on January 17, 2016.

On the second count, Yugeswaran had corruptly received RM2,000 from the same man as an inducement to close a case involving his son, who was investigated for an alleged cheating case, at a parking lot near a restaurant in Sandakan on January 21, 2016.

Yugeswaran was represented by counsel Datuk N. Sivananthan.