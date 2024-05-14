Court sets Sept 30 to Oct 4 for trial of preliminary issue in suit filed by Taib’s sons

KUCHING (May 14): The High Court here today scheduled the trial dates for the preliminary issue involving Dato Sri Sulaiman Abdul Rahman Taib, Dato Sri Mahmud Abu Bekir Taib, Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, and RHB Investment Bank Berhad from Sept 30 to Oct 4.

Sulaiman and Abu Bekir, the sons of the late Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud from his first marriage, are involved in a lawsuit against their stepmother Raghad and RHB Investment Bank, naming them as the first and second defendants, respectively.

Judge Alexander Siew How Wai ordered the lawyers of the first defendant to call their witnesses, followed by that of the second defendant, and then the plaintiffs.

He scheduled Sept 24, 2024 for further mention of the case, to be carried out in-person.

He also fixed June 7, 2024, for further mention via Zoom concerning the amendment application for Abu Bekir’s appointment as the administrator of the late Taib’s estate, and the amendment application for Sulaiman’s appointment as the administrator of the estate of his mother, the late Datuk Patinggi Laila Taib.

The plaintiffs are represented by Alvin Chong and Jonathan Tay, while Raghad is represented by Alvin Yong.

RHB Investment Bank is represented Tan Kee Heng and Lesley Lynn Ling.