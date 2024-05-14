Dayak Catholics gather at Sacred Heart Cathedral for pre-Gawai mass

SIBU (May 14): Dayak Catholics donned traditional attire as they attended the Iban mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral here on Sunday.

Aside from the usual Sunday mass, the service also held an early Gawai Dayak celebration.

The pre-Gawai celebration is an annual event organised by the Iban section of the Cathedral.

The Cathedral, which can accommodate a congregation of about 3,000 church-goers at one time, was packed with parishioners of old and young.

The mass commenced with the celebrant, Fr Raphael Samosir, entering the Cathedral while sounds of ‘taboh’ (traditional music from gongs and drums) were being played.

Fr Raphael was accompanied by a group of women performing the ‘ngajat’ (traditional Iban dance).

During the mass, a second reading from the Gospel was read by Catechist Michael Lee as he performed it in the style of ‘timang’ (invocations).

Moreover, a majority of the families attending the mass brought their ‘Ai Pengayu’ (Water of Long Life) or ‘tuak’ (traditional rice wine) to be blessed by Fr Raphael.

The mass concluded with the celebrant leading the congregation to a ‘Nyeradak Ai Pengayu’ (Gawai toast).