Dr Sim: Ministry given RM489.95 mln under 12MP for various projects by councils

KUCHING (May 14): The Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government has been allocated a ceiling budget of RM489.95 million for the implementation of various projects by 24 local authorities under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

Its minister Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian also revealed that up to April 30 this year a total of RM207.66 million (42.38 per cent) of the approved allocation had been distributed for various infrastructure projects.

“It includes roads and drainage improvements, improvement of waterfronts, upgrading of markets, provision of street lightings, traffic lights, public toilets, public libraries, town and landscape beautification and also rural facilities and amenities.

“All of these projects are at various stages of implementation by the various local authorities,” he said in his ministerial winding up speech at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly here today.

Dr Sim, who is also Deputy Premier, also said the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) spearheaded by Sarawak government plays a pivotal role in rejuvenating rural regions by enhancing infrastructure and public facilities for the benefit of the people.

Over the span of 2015 to 2023, he said the Sarawak government had approved 5,499 projects as part of the RTP, allocating a total of RM912.67 million to his ministry.

“To date, my ministry has successfully completed 4,778 projects, equivalent to 87 per cent of the total approved projects under the implementations of various local authorities.

“From July 2018 until 2024, the Sarawak government has approved 372 projects under Projek Rakyat with a total allocation of RM2.31 billion for my ministry,” he added.

According to him, these projects are implemented by Drainage and Irrigation Department, Public Works Department, Housing Development Corporation, Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA) and local authorities.

For this year alone, he said 10 projects have been approved with an allocation of RM68.1 million while to date, 227 projects have been completed, and the remaining 145 are at various stages of implementation.