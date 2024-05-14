Fatimah: Decriminalising suicide will encourage more to seek help

KUCHING (May 14): Amendments to the Mental Health Act in 2023 to decriminalise suicide attempts will encourage vulnerable individuals to seek help without fear, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister said based on police statistics for 2024, Sarawak has recorded a total of 20 suicide cases as of this month.

“Every suicide is a tragedy. Families, friends, colleagues and communities affected or bereaved by suicide or suicide attempts are often left without assistance.

“The impact on them is devastating and far-reaching,” she said in her ministerial winding-up speech today.

She added that police statistics also showed 286 suicide cases recorded in Sarawak between 2017 and 2023, of which 243 or 85 per cent involved men.

“The highest incidences during that period were in Kuching (72 cases), followed by Miri (46 cases) and Sibu (44 cases).”

Citing the National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) conducted by the Ministry of Health Malaysia between 2012 and 2022, Fatimah said the numerous findings related to mental health issues were worrying.

She said according to the findings, the prevalence of mental health issues in Sarawak is 35.8 per cent, with the highest rate among the rural Bumiputera community over the age of 16.

“The findings also show that risky behaviours among teenagers in secondary schools could lead to psychological dysfunction, and that one in eight teenagers had suicidal thoughts while one in 10 had attempted suicide, and the trend has been on the rise since 2012,” she said.

The same NHMS findings show that one in four individuals in the survey reporting feeling depressed, with girls showing more tendencies of depression.

Additionally, there is a rise in the number of secondary school students in Sarawak reporting feelings of loneliness and difficulty falling asleep due to worry.

Fatimah said comparative research conducted by Yong Kang Cheah and others in 2021 titled ‘Mental health and risk behaviour among secondary school students: A study on ethnic minorities in Malaysia’ reported that Bumiputera teenagers in Sarawak with anxiety, depression and suicidal ideation were more likely to smoke, drink alcohol and use illicit drugs.

In addressing concerns about the research findings and to support Sustainability Development Goal (SDG) 3 on Good Health and Wellbeing, she said her ministry is building capacity, coordinating integrated social support and implementing targeted intervention to address mental health and the issues affecting the vulnerable groups.

Among the actions taken are the Sarawak Mental Health Study in November 2022 and the organisation of social and community development outreach programmes with components on mental health issues.

“A series of specific mental health awareness and advocacy forums, mental health first aid training, 20 series of community mental health literacy and screening and suicide prevention were held from 2018 to 2023, in collaboration with relevant strategic partners.

“In 2024, the ministry plans to conduct 46 series of social and community development outreach programmes in all districts,” she added.