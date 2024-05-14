Floats featuring beauty queens, Bujang Berani to be among 14 for state’s Gawai Dayak Cultural Parade in Kuching

KUCHING (May 14): The state-level Gawai Dayak Cultural Parade 2024 on June 15 at the Kuching Waterfront will feature 14 cultural floats, said Opar assemblyman Billy Sujang.

He said the Dayak Cultural Foundation float will feature this year’s Dayung Sangon, Kumang, and Keligit, as well as the Unduk Ngadau, who will be flown in specially from Sabah.

There will also be two Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) veterans’ floats, which will honour Sarawak’s Bujang Berani.

The Iban and Bidayuh communities will also have four floats each, while the final float will be for the Kadazan-Dusun community.

“There are a total of 110 contingents in the parade, consisting of 38 Iban contingents, the Bidayuh (25), Orang Ulu (7), and Kadazan Dusun (3).

“We have also extended our invitation to the ministries where they have sent 12 contingents for the parade,” Billy told a press conference at Sarawak Legislative Assembly here today.

To ensure that this year’s parade goes smoothly in accordance with the stipulated timing, he said more marshals have been appointed.

They will be led by SAC Lukas Aket from the Sarawak Police Contingent, who will be assisted by Supt Lim Nee Kon and Joseph Jundy from the Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA).

“We don’t want to see a time gap too far that can cause disruption to the timing,” he explained.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will attend, while Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas will lead the parade together with Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

A total of 3,300 participants will be involved in the parade.

A pisien (blessing) ceremony will be held at the Tun Jugah Building led by Bidayuh Temenggong Atok Derop about an hour before the parade, which is expected to begin at 2pm.

The parade will begin from the Tun Jugah Building and end at the main stage at the Kuching Waterfront, covering 1.3km.

Billy said selected committee members will choose the best contingent.

The winner will receive RM10,000, followed by RM7,000 and RM5,000 for second and third place.

“Aside from that, the public will be entertained with stage performances from local artistes,” he added.