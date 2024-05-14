Govt urged to ban sale of dangerous chemicals after acid attacks

KOTA KINABALU (May 14): The government has been urged to ban the sale of dangerous chemicals such as concentrated sulfuric acid which is freely sold in the market.

Kuamut assemblyman Datuk Masiung Banah suggested that the state and federal governments should immediately ban the sale of the dangerous acid in the local market.

“The authorities need to look at this matter from a negative point of view and the chemical acid sales license should be reviewed.

“We fear that the cruel act of throwing acid will become a trend for anyone who has bad intentions to attack victims,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to Masiung, the chemical is often misused as a weapon to threaten human life because it is so easy to get without strict controls.

The acid issue gained attention after the main pillar of national football, Faisal Halim, was splashed with acid at a shopping center in Petaling Jaya, early last week.

Earlier this month, a female private higher education institute student was seriously injured after being splashed with acid by her friend in Kota Bharu, Kelantan.

Before that, a policeman was burned all over by acid splashed by an unknown individual in Kuantan, Pahang.

Masiung said that the sale of dangerous acid should be banned in this country, because in the future it will become a way for anyone to attack victims, including leaders.

“The sale of concentrated chemicals that are not controlled is feared to cause lasting harm to civilians for hostile purposes,” he explained.

The chairman of the Housing and Urban Development Board (LPPB) also said that dangerous chemicals such as sulfuric, hydrochloric and concentrated nitric are so easy to buy at metal or hardware stores.

According to Masiung, the concentrated acid is also easy to obtain through e-commerce platforms for as low as RM50 and below.