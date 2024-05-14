GPS to comply with EC’s decision on redelineation of Sarawak electoral boundaries, says Abd Karim

KUCHING (May 14): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will comply with the Election Commission (EC) should it decide to conduct a redelineation exercise on Sarawak’s electoral boundaries, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president said furthermore, it is timely for Sarawak to undergo a redelineation exercise since the last ones for both state and parliamentary constituencies were carried out more than eight years ago.

“Under the Federal Constitution, we can have redelineation exercise once every eight years, so for the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) and parliamentary constituencies, the time has come to have this exercise,” he told a press conference at the Media Room of DUN Complex today.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister believed that the EC are already on the ground now to oversee the matter.

“Only the EC can carry out this exercise where they will go and review which constituencies have an increase in the number of population and as such may require redelineation.

“I heard that Senadin and Tupong state constituencies are two areas that have got more than 100,000 population so they may have to be re-delineated,” he said.

He said many elected representatives might be enquiring about their respective areas, but the final decision was up to the EC.

Abdul Karim said whatever the decision made by EC; GPS will comply with the decision.

“Even if it involves urban areas, which have always been some kind of a problem for us. But it is for us to work hard and make our presence felt in urban areas.

“But I believe urban voters are also rational. If they see that you have been looking after the state very well, they will vote for you,” he said.

GPS secretary general Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi yesterday said the Sarawak coalition has submitted a proposal to the EC requesting for four new state seats involving parliamentary constituencies of Kapit, Hulu Rajang, and Kanowit.

“We elected representatives from all parties have discussed several times and agreed on the proposal to establish new constituencies for DUN.

“We proposed four new seats, but it is up to the EC,” he was reported as saying.

Recently, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at a press conference said the GPS supreme council had discussed the possibility of the EC reviewing voting boundaries for Sarawak this year.

The GPS chairman said the coalition would make proposals on the new constituencies, but that it was the EC’s prerogative to decide.