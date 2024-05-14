Hefty sentence for raping daughters reduced

KOTA KINABALU (May 14): The Court of Appeal here on Tuesday allowed an appeal by an unemployed man against his hefty jail and whipping sentence for eight counts of raping his two daughters.

In allowing the appeal, Justice Datuk Ravinthran A/L N. Paramaguru, who sat together with Justices Dato’ Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali and Dato’ Dr Choo Kah Sing unanimously reduced the appellant’s total jail sentence of 90 years and 40 strokes of the cane to a total of 43 years’ jail and 20 whippings.

The judges ordered for the jail sentence of 15 years and 28 years respectively for the appellant’s first and eight charges to run consecutively while the other jail sentences to run concurrently.

The court also ordered for the appellant’s whipping sentence for the first and second charges which were 10 whippings each be affirmed while the whipping sentence for the other charges will be set aside.

On July 9, 2021, the appellant was sentenced to between 15 and 28 years of jail plus 10 whippings for each of the eight charges for raping his teenage daughters.

His first attempt to appeal against his sentences failed after a High Court here on September 15, 2022, had dismissed his appeal.

The appellant, who was represented by National Legal Aid Foundation counsel Nabila Norsahar, was appealing to have his sentence varied and stated in his appeal that the sentences imposed on him by a Sessions Court here were manifestly excessive.

All the rape incidents took place in Tambunan between 2014 and 2019.

The lower court heard that the rape incidents came to light when one of the victims’ friend noticed character changes in one of them.

A teacher in their school was alerted and after discussions, a police report was lodged for further investigation.