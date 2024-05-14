Inaugural Gawea Pickleball Cup to take place on June 15 in Siniawan, Bau

KUCHING (May 14): The inaugural Gawea Pickleball Cup competition will take place at Dewan Masyarakat Siniawan in Bau on June 15 from 7am to 11pm

Pickle Blinders Bau president Jackson Lian Ngau said the competition was given the namesake in conjunction with the Gawai celebration this year, and will be participated by 12 teams in three categories; men doubles, women doubles and special mixed doubles costume event.

All the teams, he added, are from the pickleball clubs in Kuching.

“We are offering prizes totalling RM4,000 alongside trophies and medals. The champion will receive RM1,600, RM800 for first runner-up, RM600 for second runner-up, and RM400 for the best costume in the mixed doubles category,” he told a press conference at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly complex here today.

Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh said the pickleball sport is suitable for all ages, adding that he has taken the initiative to assist Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) to promote this sport throughout Sarawak.

“With more promotion from the existing pickleball associations, we hope that it will become a sport that Sarawakians begin to love.

“This sport also has a simple concept which combines aspects of other sports such as tennis, table tennis with the use of a badminton court with lowered nets.

“In fact, pickleball sport also has the potential to be listed as one of the events in the Malaysian Games (Sukma) in the future,” he added.

Meanwhile, SSC chief executive officer and Sarawak State Sports Council (MSNS) director Awang Putrayusrie Awang Redzuan called on the pickleball associations in Sarawak to intensify efforts in promoting the sport, especially in schools.

An estimated 300 spectators are expected to attend the event, sponsored by Serembu Eco Park, SSC, WEIDA (M) Bhd, Group Engineers Malaysia (GEM) Sdn Bhd, Kuching Pickleball Association (KPA) and Kelab Rekreasi Berimbai Kuching.