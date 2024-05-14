Integrated rabies operation raises awareness among owners, says Dr Rundi

KUCHING (May 14): The Integrated Rabies Operation which was carried out here from April 29 to May 3 this year has successfully raised awareness among pet owners, said Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

The Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development Minister said this is evident from the increase in number of dogs being licensed (3,231), micro-chipped (1,572) and vaccinated (7,246) after the operation.

“I would like to use this opportunity to remind all pet owners to have their dogs vaccinated in compliance with Section 40 of the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999.

“Dog owners are also advised to neuter their pets in preventing unwanted litters,” he said in his ministerial winding-up speech during the State Legislative Assembly sitting yesterday.

In view of the success of the recent operation and the state’s effort to combat rabies, Dr Rundi said it is proposed that the initiative be carried out state-wide by establishing the Veterinary Mobile Team and creating 133 new posts for the purpose.

The recent operation here was carried out at hotspots including Tabuan Jaya, Desa Wira, Taman Landeh and Sungai Maong, he said.

“The operation, involving a total of 200 personnel from various agencies, aimed to ensure pets are vaccinated and licensed under Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999 and Local Authority (Dog Licensing By-Laws) 2018.

“After an inspection of 1,529 houses, 63 compounds were issued under Section 40 Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999 and another 73 compounds under By-Law 3,” he said.