LHDN, Laku ink MoU to expand taxation cooperation

KUCHING (May 14): The Malaysian Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) has sealed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Laku Management Sdn Bhd (Laku) to strengthen cooperation and expand the taxation base between the agencies.

The MoU, which took place here Sunday, was signed by LHDN chief executive officer Datuk Dr Abu Tariq Jamaluddin and Laku chief executive officer Daniel Punang, said a release yesterday.

“The initiative taken by LHDN and Laku is seen as a good connectivity between the two agencies in sharing information towards improving the quality of service and system in the future,” said the statement.

In his speech, Abu Tariq said LHDN welcomed this collaboration for it would give added value to the business efforts in recognising the strategic cooperation of the two agencies, particularly in sharing information and increasing productivity.

He added that it would also have a positive impact on special taxation ecosystem in Sarawak.

Meanwhile, Daniel expressed appreciation for LHDN on the historic collaboration to make Laku one of the state’s water management agencies to enhance its system quality.