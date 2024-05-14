Motion filed to get call for closure of durian hawker stall in Padungan be reviewed

KUCHING (May 14): Chong Chieng Jen (DAP-Padungan) yesterday filed an emergency motion seeking for Kuching South City Council (MBKS) to review its decision of ceasing the business of a durian hawker operating at Jalan Padungan in Kuching.

In his motion, Chong said on May 10, Anthony Ang was served with a notice from MBKS instructing him to cease trading as a hawker at the market located near the Padungan roundabout within seven days from the date of the notice.

“The alleged offence stated in the notice was that the hawker was ‘selling durian Musang King without licence from MBKS’ at the market,” said Chong.

He added that MBKS first issued the notice on Dec 5 last year, calling for Ang to remove the sun-tent erected at the market.

Moreover, Chong also said all attempts to set up a meeting with the council meant to resolve the issue had been in vain.

“Such abrupt stop to the business will severely impact the hawker’s livelihood and that of his family. He is only trying to earn a living, and the authority should not be making it so difficult (for him).”

Chong said Ang had been trading at the location for over 10 years selling durians, including the Musang King variety, on top of paying the daily licence fees until MBKS stopped collecting them two months ago.

“The inconsistent reasons given by MBKS in its notices ordering the cessation of trade and the non-transparent manner in the conduct of the matter, smack of impropriety in the council’s decision-making process.”

Chong also said Ang’s stall had become a place of interest throughout years of operation, attracting tourists wanting to enjoy the fruit.

“Therefore, it is moved that this House hereby resolves that MBKS be directed to review its decision to cease the trade of the hawker Ignatius Anthony Ang Kai Lun at the Padungan Season Fruit Market, and to allow the said hawker to continue carrying out his trade at the market,” said Chong in the motion.