Normah highlights efficient patient care at International Nurses Day do

KUCHING (May 14): Normah Medical Specialist Centre here commemorated International Nurses Day 2024 yesterday by highlighting the dedication of nurses and their crucial role in enhancing healthcare efficiency and effectiveness.

Aligning with this year’s International Nurses Day theme of ‘Our Nurses, Our Future, the economic power of care’, its director of nursing Nadzrah Basri launched and introduced the Nursing Transformation Boot Camp programme, aimed at equipping Normah nurses with the necessary skills and tools to provide exceptional care.

“This initiative not only improves patient outcomes but also boosts efficiency and reduces costs, thus contributing to the economic viability of our healthcare system.

“Through initiatives such as Bedside Shift Report, Purposeful Interval Rounding, and the Nurse Leader Rounding, we will enhance communication, safety and overall patient satisfaction,” she said in her address.

According to Nadzrah, these nursing bundles not only enhance patient outcomes but also streamline resource use and cut healthcare costs, ultimately maximising the economic value of nursing care.

In conjunction with the celebration, she emphasised on the importance of upholding the highest standards of nursing excellence.

“The Hospital Service Excellence Award is a testament to our commitment to quality and excellence in healthcare; nevertheless, it’s essential to remain vigilant and continuously strive for improvement to maintain our high standards,” she emphasised.

Meanwhile, Normah chief operating officer Vesmawati Jaafar highlighted the pivotal role of nurses in implementing initiatives like Nursing Bundles, which improve communication, safety and patient satisfaction.

“Nurses also foster a positive environment by working closely with patients, the management and staff, ensuring everyone has what they need.

“Their dedication and hard work makes healthcare more efficient and effective, saving resources and improving patient outcomes,” she said in her speech at the event.

The celebration yesterday commenced with the arrival of guests and nurses, followed by a prayer recital, singing of the national anthem and Sarawak anthem, followed by the Nurses’ Pledge recited by all nurses.

The event’s highlight was a speech by staff nurse Aniq Aqmar, where he recounted his journey as a male nurse, expressing pride in his profession despite societal misconceptions.

He highlighted the crucial role male nurses play in providing care to patients, especially during their most vulnerable moments.

