Petra Jaya Hospital at 71.24 pct completion, says Dr Sim

KUCHING (May 14): The Petra Jaya Hospital project is now at 71.24 completion and is scheduled for completion in August 2025, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian told the august House today.

He also reported that 76 per cent or 206 out of 271 health clinics in Sarawak are in poor condition.

“This includes 175 Klinik Kesihatan, 20 Klinik Komuniti, nine Klinik Kesihatan Ibu dan Anak and two Klinik Desa,” said the Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government in his ministerial winding up speech.

For 2024, he said the federal Health Ministry has allocated RM42.74 million for repairs and upgrades of these clinics, with RM11.74 million for general upgrades; RM19 million for critically dilapidated clinics; and RM12 million for rural clinic services.

He also said the construction of an additional block at the Miri Hospital has been completed and will be handed over later in July, while the new Lawas Hospital is at 75.02 per cent completion, aiming to be fully complete in December this year.

“Fire safety requirements for Klinik Kesihatan Nanga Kemalih in Sarikei have been met, pending rectification of non-compliance issues identified by Bomba Sibu, and the clinic is expected to be operational by the second quarter of 2024.

“Klinik Kesihatan Bandaraya Miri became operational on Jan 2 this year. Lastly, Klinik Kesihatan Siburan is 99.42 per cent complete, pending electrical supply connection and testing as well as commissioning works,” he said.

Meanwhile, when responding to questions from the Kalaka, Kabong, Daro, Pelagus, Opar and Krian assemblymen, Dr Sim said the state government will be pioneering the provision of initial funding for the upgrading and development of healthcare infrastructure and facilities to expedite their implementation, including revitalising rundown clinics in Sarawak.

“Under this initiative, the Kabong, Nyabor, Bena and Mujong health clinics have been identified for redevelopment and rebuilding,” he said.