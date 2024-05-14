Sarawak looking to draw more international boxing events

KUCHING (May 14): The Amateur Boxing Association of Sarawak (Saba) is set to become the second sports body from Malaysia to join the World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia.

In confirming this, WBC Asia vice president Major General Damrong Simakajornboon said that Saba will be the second to join after JDT Boxing from Johor.

“We have received Saba’s application and accepted it and will issue an official letter within a week,” he told reporters after attending the closing ceremony of the WBC Asia Silver Bantamweight Boxing Championships at a local hotel on Sunday.

According to Damrong, Saba fulfilled the criteria as it is a boxing association, it has a professional boxer in Daeloniel “Kilat Boy” Mcdelon Bong and it had just successfully organised the WBC Asia Silver Bantamweight Boxing Championships at Stadium Perpaduan.

“We are happy to have Saba as a member and we will give our full support to Saba which is ably led by its president Dato Rahman Lariwoo to produce more professional boxers and world champions in Sarawak and Malaysia and organise higher level professional boxing events in Sarawak,” he said.

“We will also support Saba in organising the WBC Asia Boxing Championships again next year because Saba has a good committee that can organise big events and there are many good boxers,” he added.

Rahman thanked WBC Asia for accepting the association as its member. He said this new development augurs well for Sarawak to continue organising the WBC Asia boxing events every year and bringing boxers in Sarawak and Malaysia to greater heights.

“We are joining WBC Asia because our main aim is to produce more professional boxers in Sarawak and Malaysia by exposing them outside the country with the support and help from WBC Asia,” he said.

On Sukma XXI, the Saba president confirmed that the state boxing squad had been finalised and will be announces very soon.