Sg Amang folks commended for solid unity in establishing new longhouse

KAPIT (May 14): The villagers at Sungai Amang at Selirik near here received praise for their strong cooperation in establishing a new longhouse.

It is informed that the construction of the new 25-door Rumah Steward Saba was meant to accommodate the population growth at the old longhouse Rumah Engking, which has over 40 household units.

It is also stated that the new longhouse has over 300 villagers.

Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, who is Kapit MP, officiated at the ‘Pengerami Mangkung Tiang’ (house-warming event) at Rumah Steward yesterday, where the ritual was overseen by the 83-year-old ‘lemambang’ (local priest) Bangkong Seligi.

In his speech, Nanta said it was very encouraging to see such solid unity among the rural folks.

“I commend the JKKK (village security and development committee) under the leadership of longhouse chieftain TR Steward Saba for exhibiting a strong sense of cooperation.

“I can see that among the longhouse folks are pensioners from the civil service and the armed forces, who are generous in not only contributing their experience and expertise in setting up the new longhouse, but also in providing some financial support.

“Please uphold such spirit of cooperation always, and continue to look out for one another, especially our youths and our children,” said the federal minister.

Meanwhile in his remarks earlier, TR Steward represented fellow villagers in expressing appreciation to Nanta, Deputy Digital Minister and Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Native Laws and Customs) and Bukit Goram assemblyman Datuk Jefferson Jamit Unyat, and Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang for their contributions of Minor Rural Project (MRP) funds to the project.

Among those accompanying Nanta and his wife Datin Sri Angelina Celestine Ujang at the event were his political secretary Ambrose Abong Bugek, Kapit Resident Galong Luang, Kapit District officer Cerisologo Sabut, Kapit District Council chairman Lating Minggang, and a political secretary to the Premier of Sarawak, Maurice Giri.