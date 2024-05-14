Teenage girl killed in family home fire in Ranau

RANAU (May 14): A teenage girl died when her family’s home was destroyed in a fire at Kampung Lasing, here today.

Ranau fire and rescue station chief Ridwan Mohd Taib said the charred remains of the 15-year-old victim was found among debris following the 1.30am incident.

“We received a distress call at 1.36am and immediately deployed teams to the location, about three kilometers from the fire station.

“Bomba managed to control the blaze by 2.5am,” he said in a statement.

Ridwan said the charred remains of the victim were discovered as fire and rescue personnel were carrying out an investigation.

The body was handed to the police for further action before the operation concluded at 4.26am.