Three teenage girls missing in Ranau

RANAU (May 14): Police are seeking help from the public in locating three teenage girls who were reported missing from their homes in Kampung Kaingaran here since Friday.

Ranau police chief Deputy Superintendent Simiun Lomudin said police received a missing person report from the girls’ families at 8.48pm on Monday.

“Based on the police reports, the girls left their homes at around 7.30am on May 10, to attend a martial art class at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Ulu Sugut, Ranau.

“But until the police report was lodged, the girls have still not returned home,” he said today.

Simiun said based on a police investigation, the girls were spotted getting off from a white minibus in Ranau town around 8.30am on Monday.

“The girls were then seen getting into a Perodua Viva car that was driven by a man and based on police investigation, the plate number of the vehicle was fake,” he said.

Simiun said the missing teenage girls have been identified as Roxanne Abbygail Richard and Christivy Holyen Hamdy, both aged 13, and Valensia Mail, aged 15.

People who have information of the case are urged to contact the Ranau district police headquarters at 088-875 222 or call any nearby police station immediately.