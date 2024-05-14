Two dead, four injured after car slams into stationary semi-trailer in Bintulu

BINTULU (May 14): A woman and her young daughter were killed after the car they were in crashed into a semi-trailer parked by the roadside of Mile 16 Jalan Bintulu-Miri last night.

Bintulu police chief Supt Nixon Joshua Ali said the 23-year-old mother and her four-year-old child were pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

“There were four other persons in the car – the driver and three backseat passengers. All sustained injuries in the accident,” he said, adding the crash happened around 7.45pm.

Nixon said based on initial investigation, those in the car were travelling to Miri after trading at a food stall at Jalan Paragon in Bintulu.

He said the car had crashed into the rear right side of the trailer.

“The bodies were sent to Bintulu Hospital for further action. The injured were also sent to the same hospital for treatment,” he added.