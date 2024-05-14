US Ambassador all praise of Semenggoh Wildlife Centre’s efforts in wildlife conservation

KUCHING (May 14): The United States Ambassador Edgard D Kagan commends the Semenggoh Wildlife Centre for its extraordinary efforts in wildlife conservation.

When met by the media after his tour at the centre yesterday, he said such an outcome represented years of great work by the staff at the centre.

“I’ve known Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) deputy director Dr Melvin Gumal for years. He’s an incredible national asset to Malaysia, and the work that he’s now doing in SFC is truly extraordinary and it builds on a long career of doing great work.

“I think the staff here are just amazing. The passion, the knowledge, the expertise, but also the commitment, it’s all truly extraordinary. And I think for someone like me to come here to get a chance to see the orangutans; and I’m told I was incredibly lucky to see so many.

“So I feel very, very lucky to have had this opportunity. I’m grateful to the staff here, but I’m grateful more broadly to the Sarawak government, and I think that it just highlights that there are truly extraordinary things in Sarawak,” he added.

Kagan also expressed hope that ‘more Americans and more people’ would become aware of Sarawak and visit the state.

On this visit, Kagan said he was happy to have returned as he had visited the state several times when he was the Deputy Chief of Mission in Kuala Lumpur.

“It is great to be back in Sarawak. I had the pleasure and privilege of visiting a number of times when I served in Malaysia from 2014 to 2017.

“My family and I loved our visits to Sarawak and I really enjoyed getting to know Kuching. We also went to other places, including a family trip to the Mulu Caves that we just loved.

“Part of the reason for coming here is because of Sarawak’s tremendous importance, in Malaysia and also internationally.

“And so we are very proud of the long standing ties between the United States and Sarawak, we’re proud of how many Sarawakians have studied the United States, how many American companies have had presences in Sarawak, including Western Digital, which employs over 2000 people in Kuching, but also longstanding ties going back to the oil and gas industry and the role that Americans companies have played.

“So for me, it’s very natural to come and that’s particularly true today, when Sarawak has such a strong voice in Malaysian politics.

“I also look forward to reconnecting with some of my friends from before getting to see how Sarawak has changed. And I think that it’s also a great opportunity to build on what’s already a very strong partnership and friendship,” he added.