US Ambassador struck by late Mutang’s passion in strengthening Parliament

KUCHING (May 14): United States Ambassador to Malaysia Edgard D. Kagan yesterday expressed his admiration for the late Senate President Datuk Mutang Tagal’s passion for parliamentary reform and strengthening the institution.

Kagan said he was particularly touched by Mutang’s description of the impact that Peace Corps volunteers had on his life – in particular the late Robert Pastor, a Peace Corps volunteer in Sarawak whom Mutang knew.

“The Senate President told me that he (Pastor) really encouraged him to follow his studies, and they remained friends for decades later.

“Pastor was someone who was an incredibly influential person in US foreign policy as well, and among those who played a key role in the development of the Carter Centre.

“And so it was really touching for me to see the sense of connection between what American volunteers did here in the 1960s and the impact that they had 50 years later,” the ambassador told a press conference after a tour of the Semenggoh Wildlife Centre here yesterday.

He said the impact the Peace Corps had on Mutang, who played a ‘tremendous’ role in Sarawak and also Malaysia, exemplified the ‘bridge’ between the US and Malaysia.

“I extend my condolences to the people of Sarawak and Malaysia for Mutang’s passing,” said Kagan.