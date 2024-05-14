WHO donates machine for rapid diagnosis of tuberculosis to Miri clinic

MIRI (May 14): The World Health Organization (WHO) in collaboration with the Ministry of Health (MoH) has donated a GeneXpert tuberculosis (TB) machine to the Jalan Merbau Health Clinic here.

Sarawak Health director Dr Veronica Lugah said this is in line with the ministry’s policy of providing quality services for the well-being of Malaysians, including improving the quality of disease detection and control of TB, which infects 10 million people each year worldwide.

“This machine will used in the Northern Zone of the state of Sarawak, which includes two parts, Miri and Limbang, as well as seven districts under the management of the two divisions,” she said in a statement.

“This donation uses Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test technology and has an accuracy of 85 per cent to detect the TB bacteria.”

She said the GeneXpert TB machine has been recommended by WHO since 2020 for use as an early test for diagnosis as it can detect Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria more effectively.

“It is also able to determine the antibiotic resistance status of the bacteria,” added Dr Veronica.

WHO Malaysia, Brunei and Singapore representative Dr Rabindra Abeyasinghe handed over the machine to Miri Divisional Health officer Dr P Raviwharmman Packierisamy yesterday.