Association: Water supply interruption forces about 50 pct of coffee shops in Sibu town to close

SIBU (May 15): Around 50 per cent of the coffee shops in the town area here are not operating today due to the water supply interruption, which started at around 10pm last night, said Sibu Coffee Shop and Restaurant Owners Association chairman Tong Ing Kok.

“Based on my observation in the town area this morning, those affected (by water supply interruption) are not operating today.

“I didn’t count but I will put a rough estimate of around 50 per cent of the coffee shop operators in the town area are not doing business today,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted today.

Tong added that some of the operators had gone to their coffee shops early in the morning but decided not to open for business after finding that the water supply had yet to resume.

“As the area affected this time around is quite large, I don’t dare to say how many (coffee shops are not operating today), but can only give a rough estimate of around 50 per cent (of coffee shops) in the town area not operating today.

“The water supply interruption started at 10pm last night, and this poses a challenge for coffee shop operators,” he said.

To a question, Tong said it is difficult to estimate the losses incurred by the coffee shop operators as a result of the closure today.

“It really depends on the business of the individual coffee shop,” he added.

Meanwhile, an observation by The Borneo Post found that several coffee shops in the town area are closed today.

When contacted, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley, said a number of food and drink stalls at the Sibu Central Market are also not operating as the water supply has yet to resume.

It was reported yesterday that about 70 per cent of households here would be affected by a water supply interruption.

The Sibu Water Board (SWB) had said this was necessary to carry out repairs to a burst water main at the junction of Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce/Jalan Salim (Farley).

“There is a leak in the 450mm mild steel main pipe due to settling soil,” SWB said.

SWB promised its contractor would strive to complete the work as quickly as possible.