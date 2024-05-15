Awg Tengah: 13 forest carbon research permit applications received by govt since 2022

KUCHING (May 15): A total of 13 forest carbon research permit applications have been received by the government since the enactment of the Forests (Forest Carbon Activity) Rules in 2022, said Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The Second Natural Resources and Urban Development Minister said of these applications, a forest carbon licence was currently in the final production process while two forest carbon research permits have been issued.

“A total of seven applications are still in the evaluation process and three applications have been rejected,” he said when winding up his ministerial speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting today.

The Deputy Premier said carbon trading is one of the initiatives to address the issue of climate change in addition to being a new source of economy.

“This initiative further strengthens forest conservation efforts because carbon trading does not involve cutting down trees and exploring forest areas,” he said.

He said a five per cent fee known as Forest Ecosystem Fee (FEF) will be charged on the carbon value of the traded.

“The FEF rate is competitive and affordable to encourage the participation of forest carbon project developers in Sarawak. In addition, the government also levies an annual land use tax for carbon trading based on the area of ​​the license area.

“If these fee and tax rates are not equivalent to the rates used internationally, the existing legislation allows revisions to be made on the rates in question,” he said.

He said so far, the carbon pricing formula at the international level has not been finalised.

“Therefore, the price of carbon that is traded at the global level at this time is based on agreement and agreement between the willing buyer and willing seller,” he said.

Nevertheless, he said Sarawak’s commitment to jointly address the challenge of climate change based on the global net zero emission agenda by 2050, was a more important intangible benefit that cannot be evaluated based on dollars and cents alone.

“Sarawak is a key leader in Malaysia in forest carbon initiatives which will promote sustainable forest management practices and reduce the effects of climate change.

“These initiatives will also enhance economic prosperity, social inclusion and environmental sustainability in line with the Sarawak government’s strategy through the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030,” said Awang Tengah.