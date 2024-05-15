Club hails successful swimmers in two recent meets

KUCHING (May 15): Swimmers from the Power Aquatics Club (PASC) met with some success in the recent 59th Malaysia Invitational Age Group (MIAG) Championships at Bukit Jalil’s National Aquatic Centre and in the first leg of the MAS/NSC/Milo Swim Series at Darul Ehsan Aquatic Centre in Selangor from May 3-5.

Chereen Ngo Yirui won the 400m and 800m freestyle in the Girls 14-15 category at the MIAG. She also collected silver medals in the 4x100m medley relay and 4x200m freestyle relay. Bong Yi Xiang secured a silver in the 1,500m freestyle and a bronze in the 800m freestyle for Boys 12-13 to add to a gold in the 4x100m freestyle relay and silver in the 4x200m freestyle relay. Both have now qualified to compete in the upcoming 46th Southeast Asia Age Group Championships.

Meanwhile, Sheamus Chew Heng Yi and Elisha Lee Ern also contributed medals in relay events at the MIAG.

At Leg 1 of the Swim Series it was Rhian Tang who bagged gold in the 400m freestyle, silver in the 200m butterfly and bronze in the 100m butterfly for Girls 12-13. Charissa Ang claimed a silver in the 200m backstroke and bronzes in the 200m individual medley and 100m backstroke.

Ricca Chew was third in the 100m butterfly while Vikki Bong was also third but in two events 800m freestyle and 200m backstroke for Girls 14-15.

PASC advisor Voon Yong Hui gave credit to foreign coach Frederick John and local coach Selina Sim for training the club swimmers. He also thanked parents of the swimmers for their support.