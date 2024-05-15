CM receives proposal for Kudat-Palawan ferry service

KOTA KINABALU (May 15): A comprehensive proposal for the establishment of a passenger ferry service between Kudat and Palawan, southern Philippines has been handed over to the state government.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor received the proposal report from Kudat Member of Parliament Datuk Verdon Bahanda during a meeting at the latter’s office on Tuesday.

The proposal outlined the substantial benefits of the Kudat-Palawan sea link, emphasizing its potential to enhance travel and trade activities between the two regions.

The detailed report recommended Brooke’s Point in southeastern Palawan as the designated port of call for the ferry service.

Brooke’s Point, known for its rich history and cultural heritage, traces its origins to the indigenous Pala’wan and Tagbanua peoples before being settled in the late 19th century and named after Sir James Brooke, the first White Rajah of Sarawak.

Brooke’s Point stands out as a model of sustainable development and environmental conservation, seamlessly blending its historical legacy with modern advancements. Its strategic location on Palawan Island, coupled with its existing shipping operations and robust economic activities, underscores its suitability as the ideal port for the proposed ferry link.

The town’s rapid development trajectory is contributing to a thriving local economy, aligning perfectly with the objectives of the Kudat-Palawan sea link. The ferry service, if established in Brooke’s Point, promises to unlock new trade, tourism and cultural exchange opportunities, fostering mutual benefits for both regions.

The proposed Kudat-Palawan sea link, with Brooke’s Point as the designated port of call, represents a strategic and mutually beneficial initiative.

It is poised to facilitate increased travel and trade, strengthen economic and cultural ties between Kudat and Palawan, and drive growth and development for both regions.

The Chief Minister’s reception of this proposal signals a potential milestone in enhancing connectivity and fostering prosperity between Malaysia and the Philippines.