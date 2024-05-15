Coastal Road Network project consists of RM5.42 billion worth of works packages, says Uggah

KUCHING (May 15): The Coastal Road Network project consists of 13 new road and bridge packages and 29 rehabilitation works packages valued at RM5.42 billion, says Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He told the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) today that the road projects would provide better access and seamless connectivity along Sarawak’s coastal area.

“To date, 12 out of the 13 new road and bridge packages are under construction with two (2) packages expected to be completed this year. Meanwhile, one package is at a re-tender stage,” said Uggah, who is Infrastructure and Port Development Minister.

He said the construction schedule for the 12 packages includes two targeted for completion in 2024, nine in 2025 and one in 2026.

As for the rehabilitation work packages, he said 23 out of 29 have been completed compared to 17 packages reported in the last DUN sitting.

He said the construction progress of the remaining rehabilitation work packages are 0.76 per cent for Matu – Igan Road (10.7km); 99.39 per cent for Oya/Igan Road (12.05km); 98.74 per cent for Mukah – Oya Road (7.55km) and Mukah – Matading Road (8.09km); and 96.19 per cent for Proposed Roundabout at Balingian RGC.

On a related matter, he said the Second Trunk Road consists of 20 projects with a total value of RM5.58 million.

He revealed that 13 projects are in various stages of construction and the remaining seven are at a pre-contract stage.

“The construction schedule for the 13 projects encompasses six projects that are targeted for completion in 2025, followed by three in 2026, three in 2027, and one final project in 2028,” he added.