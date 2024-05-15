Collision with lorry leaves motorcyclist in Sibu dead

SIBU (May 15): A 32-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a lorry at the Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce traffic light intersection here on Tuesday.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the incident happened around 6pm when the victim tried to overtake a lorry.

“The motorcycle went out of control and collided with the lorry. The victim suffered serious head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel,” he said in a statement today.

Zulkipli said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of Road Transport Act 1987.