Dead ‘empesut’ found in fisherman’s net in Balai Ringin

KUCHING (May 15): A social media post about a fisherman in Balai Ringin near here having found a dead ‘empesut’ (Irrawaddy dolphin, or Orcaellabrevirostris) in his net has gone viral, garnering various reactions from netizens.

Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) in a statement on its official Facebook page named Fazillah Solamon from Kampung Balai Ringin as the one who found the marine mammal.

“At that time, the dolphin was already dead,” it said in the post on Monday.

The carcass was then brought to the village headman Mohd Idris Manap, before being handed over to the SFC for further investigation

It is yet to be known the circumstances that led to the ‘empesut’ ending up dead in the fisherman’s net.

SFC remarked: “We thank the villagers and call for their cooperation in efforts to safeguard the existence of protected wildlife species.

“Should eve this dolphin species go extinct, it would damage the ecosystem of the surrounding areas.

“Therefore, the protection of wildlife species is a shared responsibility, and is of utmost importance.”

The SFC is the custodian of national parks and wildlife in Sarawak. Follow the agency via www.sarawakforestry.com.