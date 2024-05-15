Dept needs over RM1.5 bln land acquisition funds to carry out projects, says Deputy Premier

KUCHING (May 15): The Land and Survey Department (JTS) needs RM1.535 billion in funds for land acquisition to carry out 729 projects, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The Second Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development said of this amount, RM1.086 billion is for 578 state projects while RM448.67 million is for 151 federal projects.

“The government’s commitment to complete the land acquisition within six months is dependent on the channelling and availability of funds from the implementing agencies,” he said in his ministerial winding up speech today.

He said delays in channelling allocations to the department will affect the implementation of the projects and the six-month period set.

“Therefore, I call on all Sarawak and federal government implementing agencies to ensure that sufficient funds are prepared and channelled immediately to JTS for the purpose of finalising the land acquisition process,” he said.

As of April 30, he said 1,248 projects required land acquisition, of which the sites had been approved since 2018.

“A total of 519 projects have been allocated with funds amounting to RM1.008 billion.

“Of these, 130 federal projects and 389 Sarawak projects have been allocated with funds of RM227.67 million and RM781.07 million respectively,” he said.

He said among the mega projects that have been or are being implemented involving land acquisition are the Pan Borneo Highway, Second Trunk Road/Coastal Highway, Sarawak Sabah Link Road (SSLR), Trans Borneo Highway, and Northern Coastal Highway (NCH).

“These projects are aimed at providing highway network infrastructure in a more planned, systematic, and efficient manner in order to improve connectivity between urban and rural areas in Sarawak,” he said.

For the Pan Borneo Highway project, he the availability of funds channelled by the federal government to JTS had successfully ensured that land acquisition was completed within the planned period from 2015 to 2017 as well as had a major impact on the construction of the Pan Borneo Highway.

“To date, the 826km highway from Teluk Melano, Sematan to Miri has achieved 99 per cent completion,” he said.

For the Second Trunk Road/Coastal Highway project, he said land acquisition for the 215km stretch of road alignment has been completed through funds amounting to RM220 million, which was channelled by the Sarawak government to JTS.

He said land acquisition for the remaining 40.6km of road alignment will be completed by the end of this year.

“For the Trans Borneo Highway project, JTS requires an allocation of RM194.45 million from the federal government for land acquisition.

“The road construction involving a 73.8km stretch of road alignment, scheduled to start in November this year, will be affected if the required amount of funds is not channelled to JTS,” he said.

For the SSLR project, Awang Tengah said land acquisition for Phase 1 involving a 77km road alignment and part of Phase 2 involving a 45km road alignment will be completed by the end of this year through RM200 million in land acquisition funds.

“Land acquisition for the remaining 275.5km of Phase 2, which requires a total of RM127 million, will be completed in 2025 subject to the disbursement of the required funds,” he added.

On the NCH project, he said land acquisition for a 6km stretch of road alignment was completed at the end 2023 through the availability of part of land acquisition funds amounting to RM20 million, which was channelled by the Sarawak government to JTS.

“The land acquisition for the remaining 82.7km of road alignment, which requires a total of RM140 million, will be completed when all the required funds are fully disbursed,” he said.

Awang Tengah gave his assurance that his ministry will always communicate and coordinate with agencies involved in the channelling of funds to ensure the efficient successful implementation of projects.