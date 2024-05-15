Durian hawker issue: Padungan’s name cannot be sacrificed just for one person, says mayor

KUCHING (May 15): The name of Padungan must not be sacrificed just for the sake of one person, says Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

He made this remark when asked about the dismissal of a motion filed in Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) by Padungan assemblyman Chong Chieng Jen, over the situation of a durian hawker who was forced to cease business at Padungan seasonal fruit market here.

In this regard, Wee said the Kuching City South Council (MBKS) first issued the notice to the hawker on Dec 5 last year, about the site no longer being suitable for selling durian and also for them to be relocated to Tabuan Jaya.

“I think this issue should not be asked again, but we do understand the need of more time for them to adjust their business.

“This matter was clarified before, so it should not be asked repeatedly,” the mayor told reporters when met after attending a press conference on the 50th anniversary celebration of the Malaysia-China diplomatic relations, at the MBKS headquarters here yesterday.

On the durian hawker having been in operation at the end of Jalan Padungan, Wee said everything should change once it had reached its time, so as to improve and ‘even beautifying them’.

“We cannot sacrifice the name of Padungan just for one person, as everyone must work together and improve the name and the economic situation of Padungan.

“This requires the understanding from everyone, and they (MBKS) are not targeting anyone,” said Wee.

The mayor also spoke about having received complaints regarding the site of the durian stalls, located at the prime area of the city centre.

“We’re not merciless – we did arrange for their relocation to Tabuan Jaya.

“Moreover, the place (at Jalan Padungan) is really not suitable for selling seasonal fruits, and seeing that it’s not suitable for selling, of course we would not give licence or permit.”

Wee added: “To bring up and discuss a person’s problem in the DUN is also a bit… (pause); it’s not like I didn’t meet them, but we already communicated with them (last December); that we’re not casting them out, but instead relocating them.

“And seeing it has almost been five months (since December), I think it’s enough time.

“They (durian hawkers) can move there (to Tabuan Jaya) at any time,” said the mayor, adding that the plan was to put the fruit stalls together, believing that this could garner more attraction.