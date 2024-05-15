Fatimah: Strategies devised to aid Sarawak’s quest to reclaim Para Sukma Games champion title

KUCHING (May 15): The Ministry of Women, Childhood, and Community Wellbeing Development (KPWK) has devised comprehensive strategies aimed at aiding Sarawak in its quest to reclaim the Para Sukma Games champion title in the upcoming edition.

Its Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said under the previous participation rules, each event required the involvement of three states and three athletes, and failure to meet this requirement resulted in event cancellation.

“After evaluating the previous Para Sukma Games, our team travelled to Kuala Lumpur, only to find out that some events were cancelled due to last-minute withdrawals by certain states, including one event where we believed our athletes could win the gold medal, resulting in our inability to compete as originally intended.

“Now the rules have been amended to two states and four athletes to give our athletes more chances to win,” she told reporters during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Appreciation Dinner May 2024, Hari Raya and Pre Gawai 2024 celebration at a hotel here yesterday.

She also mentioned that the Paralympic Council Malaysia (MPM) had organised a training course for classifiers from April 19 to April 21 in Kuala Lumpur, aiming to prevent instances of incorrect classification of para-athletes that have affected past competitions.

“In some cases, our athletes were incorrectly classified, leading to their inability to participate upon reaching the competition venue. This unfortunate situation also resulted in the loss of gold medals, ultimately preventing us from securing the champion title in the previous edition.

“This time, all athletes must be classified properly at the state level to ascertain their eligibilities before competing in the Para Sukma Games in Sarawak,” she said.

Adding on, Fatimah stressed the importance of Sarawak para-athletes participating in all events in the Para Sukma Games to maximise their chances of success as part of the strategy.

She also highlighted the benefits of overseas training and exposure to competitions, noting the notable successes achieved by some athletes as a result.

“This underscores the importance of athlete training and exposure to competitions outside Sarawak as part of our preparation,” Fatimah added.

Additionally, she emphasised the crucial role of capable coaches in bringing out the best in athletes, while also acknowledging the essential support provided by parents in their pursuit of victory.

In addition to providing high-quality sports equipment, Fatimah disclosed that athletes even received allowances from the state government during training sessions, alleviating their financial concerns and allowing them to focus more on preparation.

Fatimah also mentioned a centralised training programme for Sarawak’s para-athletes, which focuses not only on physical development but also enhances their mental strength for the upcoming Para Sukma Games.