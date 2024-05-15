Forest Dept to gazette Jemoreng’s Sg Selai Inah forest as habitat of Tricolour Langur

KUCHING (May 15): The Sarawak Forest Department is in the process of gazetting Sungai Selai Inah Protected Forest in Jemoreng as a habitat of the Tricolour Langur (Presbytis chrysomelas cruciger).

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who is also Second Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development, said a scientific expedition recorded the latest discovery of the monkey’s habitat.

“This discovery was published on March 27, 2024, in the international journal ‘Check List: The Journal of Biodiversity Data’. This species had only been previously found in Maludam National Park.

“This unique monkey is categorised as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List and is protected under the Wild Life Protection Ordinance, 1998,” he said in his ministerial winding-up speech today.

Separately, Awang Tengah said Sarawak aims to achieve United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) recognition for the Sarawak Delta Geopark (SDGp) by 2026.

In preparation for this recognition, various efforts are being actively carried out to ensure SDGp meets and complies with the criteria of the Unesco Global Geopark (UGGp).

Among the initiatives being undertaken are the establishment of a Geopark Management Unit, the preparation of a dossier, the implementation of various public awareness activities, and the construction of infrastructure to enhance the visibility of the SDGp.

“The recognition of Sarawak Delta Geopark as a Unesco Global Geopark will boost the geotourism industry in Sarawak, thereby improving the socioeconomic status of the population in line with the aspirations of PCDS (Post Covid-19 Development Strategy) 2030,” he said.

He said last September, the International Council on Monuments and Sites (Icomos) based in Paris conducted a technical evaluation of the proposal to nominate Niah National Park as a Unesco World Heritage Site.

“In relation to this, an Integrated Conservation Management Plan document was prepared and submitted to the Unesco office in Paris in Feb 2024 to support the nomination.

“This nomination proposal is expected to be decided during the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee, scheduled for July 2024 in India,” he added.