Hoan Gallery to stage month-long ‘Colourful Echoes’ solo art show

KUCHING (May 15): Hoan Gallery will unveil ‘Colourful Echoes’, a solo show by contemporary semi-abstract impressionist artist, Joanne Lau, this May 18, with the curtain-raiser set at 2.30pm.

The month-long exhibition will be staged at the gallery in Hock Seng Lee’s (HSL) La Promenade Mall in Kota Samarahan, near here.

According to the artist, parts of the proceeds from the show would be channelled to three non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“The NGOs are two churches and the Sarawak Women for Women Society (SWWS).

“I really hope for a fulfilling outcome, because my intention is to give back to society with the gift tha God has blessed me with,” Lau told reporters when met at Hoan Gallery yesterday.

The artist, who will turn 70 this year, also spoke about her desire to expand into the New Zealand market, calling Auckland her ‘second home’ where she already established a presence, in that her artworks were displayed in a gallery and a high-end café there.

“I have informed several of my artist friends here about my intention of bringing the abstract show to Miri, but I am still in the planning phase.”

In 2016, Lau held a four-piece exhibition at the Brick Lane Gallery in London.

“One of my children, the one working in London, ‘rented a wall’ in the gallery to exhibit my pieces, and three out of four of my paintings were collected,” she added.

Born in Sibu in 1954, Lau began her artistic journey at the age of 55 following an early retirement from her career as a school principal and English teacher.

“Despite that profession, art has always been a part of me since childhood. At the age of six, my teacher displayed my artwork on the wall after I coloured an apple exceptionally well, which motivated me.

“I continued to pursue art throughout primary and secondary schools, participating in competitions and winning prizes. My experience teaching English also helps in describing my artwork more vividly.”

Guided by mentors Sim Chiap Hin and David Chew in watercolour and abstract techniques, Lau gradually developed her distinctive semi-abstract impressionist style, marked by swirling strokes and vibrant colours.

“You don’t want to be too much of a follower of a certain artist; you need to be creative yourself.”

Lau added that the focal point of her artwork had always revolved around nature, which she hailed as her ‘primary inspiration’.

“When I paint, it’s a freedom of expression. I convey my feelings and emotions on canvases through colours and brush strokes,” she said.

In disclosing ‘Colourful Echoes’ being regarded as her most cherished artwork, she said it mirrored her life’s journey, with vibrant hues symbolising joyful moments, and the deeper shades representing the formative experiences.

“This four-feet-by-six-feet piece is the largest artwork that I have ever created, requiring approximately a month to complete.”

For more information about Lau’s upcoming solo show, go to hoangallery.com, or search @HoanArtGallery on social media. Updates are also available via lapromenademall.com.my and @LaPromenadeMall on social media platforms.