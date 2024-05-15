InvestSarawak, Japanese firm sign MoU to explore sustainable aviation fuel project in Sarawak

KUCHING (May 15): InvestSarawak today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Marubeni Corporation from Japan to facilitate and accelerate the Japanese major integrated trading and investment conglomerate’s interest in a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) project in Sarawak.

The MoU signing ceremony took place at the at the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly Building, witnessed by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Haji Abdul Tun Openg.

A press release issued following the event said both InvestSarawak and Marubeni Corporation aim to establish a commercial-scale SAF value chain for local consumption or export by 2030.

“Today’s MoU outlines the collaboration between InvestSarawak and Marubeni Corporation to conduct a joint pre-feasibility study (Pre-FS) for a commercial-scale SAF value chain in Sarawak. The goal is to confirm the feasibility of producing SAF using biomass feedstock and assess the potential technology pathways for SAF production in Sarawak,” said the press release.

It revealed that Marubeni, with over 60 years of presence in Malaysia and a market capitalisation of 3.4 trillion yen (as of March 31, 2023), brings significant expertise and technical capability to the project.

The New Energy Business Development Department in Marubeni’s Energy & Infrastructure Solution Group will lead the SAF project.

“The strategic goals include supplying the growing demand in the airline sector, contributing to Sarawak’s Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 by establishing the region as a global player in SAF supply and supporting Malaysia’s National Energy Transition Roadmap in decarbonising the aviation sector,” it added.

It explained that biomass is biological material that comes from plants or animals, including wood, agricultural residues and algae, while SAF is a cleaner type of jet fuel made from renewable resources like microalgae instead of fossil fuels.

“The biomass project could lead to downstream products, including green ammonia used in fertilisers; biogas and biofuels, renewable gases and liquid fuels for transportation and industry; and green chemicals, which are eco-friendly raw materials for industries like plastics and textiles.,” it said.

The prese release also said the MoU will amongst others focus on investigating biomass feedstock availability, technology pathways, and market demand.

The MOU will also focus on assessing expenditure requirements; identifying suitable project sites; and exploring opportunities for government subsidies and incentives in Malaysia and globally.

Meanwhile, InvestSarawak chief executive officer (CEO) Timothy Ong said the agency is excited to embark on this journey with Marubeni Corporation.

“Their extensive experience and global network will be instrumental in realising Sarawak’s ambition to be a global player in the sustainable aviation fuel market,” he said.

Marubeni’ Energy & Infrastructure Solution Group CEO Yoshiaki Yokota said the Japanese conglomerate is honoured to collaborate with InvestSarawak on this project.

“We are committed to leveraging our expertise and resources to create a successful SAF value chain in Sarawak, which will contribute to decarbonising the aviation industry.”