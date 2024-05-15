Judokas fighting the odds as Sukma looms

SIBU (May 15): Sarawak judokas and officials continue to race against time with three months to the 21st Malaysia Games (Sukma). Sarawak Judo Association (PJS) has both hands full intensifying the training of Sukma-bound judokas while also scouting for new talents amid recruitment.

PJS president Dato Sri Lau Kueng Chai revealed that centralised training will be held soon for those selected to represent Sarawak at the Sukma in August.

“Centralized training will be held in Kuching soon and trainees who qualified may also be called up for the Sukma selection exercise,” he said.

“This is a good chance for you (judokas) to showcase your talent and, who knows, you may even be able to win gold medal for Sarawak,” he told those aspiring to see action at the 21st Sukma while coaches and officials work on boosting their morale.

PJS will soon be setting up another judo class in the Sibu town area following the one recently established at Azman Hashim Community Sports Centre in Sibu Jaya.

The class at Sibu Jaya has attracted over 20 exponents, mostly students from SMK Sibu Jaya. It is conducted by coach Anderson Venus and those interested can contact him on 0168658689.

“It’s a good start and we hope to get as many players as possible in order to provide a wider base for selection during judo competition,” Lau said when contacted.

However, he acknowledged that many potential talents in the town area could not afford to travel all the way to Sibu Jaya.

“It’s also time consuming. As such, we are thinking of setting up another judo class in the town area and we are in the process of looking for an appropriate venue.”

“The Sibu Judo Association was only set up last year and we still have plenty of administrative work to do. We need to put in more effort to produce more players before we can mount a challenge to the exponents from other divisions,” Lau said.

Currently, only Kuching and Miri divisions have judo associations.