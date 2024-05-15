Kuching Rotary Club, DBKU to attempt M’sian record for most dancers in traditional attire this Sunday

KUCHING (May 15): The Rotary Club of Kuching, in partnership with Kuching North City Commission (DBKU), will attempt a record-setting dance performance featuring at least 1,000 participants in traditional ethnic attires for the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR) this Sunday.

Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts (MTCP) Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is scheduled to officiate the event at the Kuching Waterfront Square.

The ‘Colours of Harmony’-themed event serves as a testament to unity in diversity, offering a platform for collective celebration and mutual respect for varied traditions and customs, besides its primary objective to establish a new milestone by surpassing the MBOR, he said.

“Colours of Harmony is more than just an attempt to set a record. It is a celebration of global cultural heritage as well as Malaysia’s unique cultural heritage that is as diverse as it is rich,” he said, adding that the event would gather all individuals as a cohesive whole in cherishing the richness of Sarawak’s cultural mosaic.

“Sarawak itself is home to at least 34 distinct ethnic groups, each contributing to the colourful tapestry that makes our state so special.

“From the Iban, Bidayuh, Melanau and Orang Ulu to the Malay, Chinese, and Indian communities, we are a living testament to the beauty of multiculturalism,” he said at a press conference held at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) complex here today.

“As we prepare to witness this magnificent display of cultural harmony, we also send a powerful message to the world: in Sarawak, our diversity is our strength,” he reiterated.

The ‘Colours of Harmony’ will see participants from Sarawak and beyond, including international participants, donning their traditional ethnic attire and performing a choreographed dance, highlighting the grace and beauty of the state’s cultural expressions.

“The event will not only be a feast for the eyes but also a testament to our commitment to preserving and promoting our cultural heritage,” Abdul Karim said, while lauding the Rotary Club of Kuching and DBKU for their efforts in organising the event.

“Their dedication and vision have brought us to this moment where we can all participate in and witness history in the making.

“I would also want to thank all participants and supporters who have come together to make this event a reality. Your enthusiasm and support are what make Sarawak a truly remarkable place,” he said, while calling upon the public to come to the event and be part of this record-breaking occasion.

“Whether you are participating in the dance or cheering from the sidelines, your presence will add to the spirit of unity and celebration that defines ‘Colours of Harmony’, and therefore, let’s celebrate our heritage, embrace our diversity, and set a new record together,” he said.

Also present at the press conference were MTCP deputy minister Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew and permanent secretary Datu Sherrina Hussaini; Rotary International District 3310 Governor Dr John Chan; Kuching North Datuk Bandar Hilmi Othman; DBKU director Mohamed Khaidir Abang; Sarawak Arts Council chief executive officer Dayang Mariana Abang Bolhassan; and Rotary International District 3310 Conference 2024 organising chair Mona Abdul Manap.