LDS Charities, Rotary Club donate equipment worth over RM380,000 to Miri Hospital

MIRI (May 15): The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints’ LDS Charities and Rotary Club of Bintulu Central (RCBC) donated medical equipment worth RM382,336 to Miri Hospital yesterday.

The contribution of 29 different types of equipment seeks to improve healthcare in the northern region.

Elder Larry Hathaway and Sister Yvette Hathaway from New Mexico represented LDS Charities, while RCBC president Allen Wong represented the club.

Under the ‘HOPE – Touching More Lives Sequel 4: Hospital Miri’ project, Miri Hospital helped the sponsors identify much-needed equipment, including diagnostic tools and therapeutic devices.

“The donated goods will be distributed to four sections in the hospital, namely the staff health clinic, phlebotomy unit, blood bank, and nursing unit,” said Miri Hospital director Dr Jack Wong.

“This donation, which is sponsored by LDS Charities and implemented by RCBC, is priceless with our need to improve the quality of health. The equipment delivered will benefit those in need,” he said.

Dr Wong added the cooperation and support shows that challenges can be overcome together to create lasting positive medicine.

“Today, we celebrate not only the donation of medical equipment, but the hope and encouragement you have conveyed to the hospital.

“Your contribution touches more lives than you can imagine and inspires all of us to continue to strive for excellence in healthcare and community service,” he added.