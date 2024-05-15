Leave Sabah administration to Sabah govt – PBS

KOTA KINABALU (May 15): Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) rejects attempts by any political parties that could disrupt the peace and harmony in the state.

Its Youth chief, Christoper Mandut, said there have been some movements from a Peninsular-based political party that shows disrespect towards the Sabah government.

Describing them as ‘Malayan thugs’, Mandut said the party, which ruled the nation for about six decades, had long robbed Sabah of its resources and destroyed the demographic setting in Sabah.

“During the party president’s recent visit to Kinabatangan, he had shown some attempts to colonise Sabah by giving out ‘sweets’ to the people.

“It was obvious that their ‘divide and rule’ political strategy is being used again, just as when they sought to overthrow PBS and bring the Malayan Umno party into Sabah,” he said.

Mandut also questioned the relevance of creating the Madani Village Development Committee which seems to duplicate the Village Development Committee’s (JPKK) role.

He hopes that these Malayan thugs will leave Sabah alone and leave their political strategy back home.