Man caught red-handed trying to steal substation power cables in Kota Samarahan

KUCHING (May 15): Police arrested a man after he was caught red-handed attempting to steal electric cables at a substation near a shopping mall in Kota Samarahan around 8am yesterday.

Kota Samarahan police chief ASP Jaimi Husin said the suspect is being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft.

“The mall’s security guard was making his rounds when he spotted the suspect at the substation.

The suspect tried to flee the scene but was successfully apprehended by the security personnel member,” said Jaimi.

He said police were then called to the scene to arrest the suspect.

“The 36-year-old suspect was found to have six criminal records for theft and drug-related activities,” said Jaimi.

During the man’s arrest, police found various tools intended to be used for cable theft and pieces of copper in his bag.

Police also seized the suspect’s motorcycle, which was brought to the district police headquarters for further action.