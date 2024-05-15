MBKS to celebrate Malaysia-China 50th anniversary on May 31

KUCHING (May 15): The Kuching South City Council (MBKS) in collaboration with the Foochow Association Kuching and Consulate-General of the People’s Republic of China is set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Malaysia-China diplomatic relations here on May 31.

Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng said among the highlights of the celebration are the much-anticipated testing of Fujian Province’s delicacies and a lighting ceremony.

“The public are invited to join the occasion, starting 6.30pm, at the Malaysia-China Friendship Park which will be decorated with big lanterns for the lighting ceremony.

“The big lanterns are gifts from Yunnan Provincial Government of China, signifying that their relationship with MBKS is closer than ever to that of China and Malaysia,” he told a press conference at MBKS headquarters yesterday.

Deputy Chinese Consul-General in Kuching, Song Chang Hong, shared the same enthusiasm and hoped the celebration will go smoothly.

“Kuching South has been designated as a ‘City of Creative Gastronomy’ by Unesco (United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation).

“By preserving and promoting Fujian cuisine, we can not only innovate and enhance Sarawak’s diverse food culture, but also allow the younger generation to learn more about the cuisine and the unique cultures embodied in different foods,” said Song.

To further commemorate this historic occasion, there will be a Chinese chess competition in June, a cheongsam parade and competition in October, and a friendship walk in November.

“We are thrilled to mark this significant anniversary with engaging events that highlight Malaysia and China’s cultural, culinary and historical ties.

“The celebration not only honours our shared heritage but also strengthens the bonds of friendship between our regions,” said Wee.

Also present at the press conference were MBKS deputy mayor Dato Zaiedi Suhaili and Foochow Association Kuching chairman Dato Yii Chi Hao, along with the association’s women section chairperson Liu Bi Yun and Five Clans Association’s women section representatives.